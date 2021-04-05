What it looks like as Coachella Valley businesses prepare to move into the Orange Tier

News

Right now, Riverside County is in the red tier but with our current case rate and positivity rate continuing to improve there’s a chance we could move into the orange “moderate” tier tomorrow which would most likely go into effect on Wednesday.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay tells us what businesses would be impacted the most by tier advancement.

Moving to the Orange Tier would mean bars could open outdoors only with modifications.

It would also mean, bowling alleys could reopen with modifications. Bowling alleys would be at 25 percent max capacity and 50 percent max capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of full vaccination. Food and or beverage service would be for designated areas only and alcohol service could only be outdoors and must follow bar guidance.

See bar guidance here: https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/#restaurants

