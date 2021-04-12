Riverside County reports 545 new cases, 11 deaths, & 587 recoveries since Friday
NEW CASES
Riverside County reported 545 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 296,635 cases.
The county reported its lowest positivity rate since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday. The positivity rate was 1.1.
The county's seven-day average positivity rate is also close to its lowest its been. On March 30, 2021, the 7-day avg positivity was 2.02, the lowest ever. On April 7, 2021 the 7-day avg. was 2.28.
In comparison, last year around the same time 2.7 was the lowest 7-day avg.
Riverside County Moves to Orange Tier, California could to lift all COVID 19 restrictions on June 15th
Riverside County moved to the orange tier, with the change going into effect on Wednesday.
Changes include, bars will be able to open outdoors with modifications, bowling alleys will open at 25% capacity, and restaurants can operate indoors at 50% capacity.
This comes as Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will soon be dropping the colored-tier system, as it plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces by June 15.
“We can confidently say by June 15 that we can start to open up as business as usual, subject to ongoing mask-wearing and ongoing vigilance,” Newsom said. “So this is a big day.”
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Testing
Riverside County have conducted 2,808,777 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The total number of deaths is now 4,492.
Riverside County reported 587 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 289,985 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
COVID-related hospitalizations in increased by 1 patient since Friday, bringing the total to 90.
The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 3 patients since Friday, bringing that number to 20.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 32.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 37.2%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/12/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 646
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 631
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 314
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 301
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,079
Deaths: 108
Recoveries: 6,881
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,879
Deaths: 94
Recovered: 7,753
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 342
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 325
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,185
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 4,071
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 257
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 233
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 889
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 862
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 192
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 181
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,234
Deaths: 221
Recoveries: 11,946
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,391
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,301
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,133
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,114
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 357
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 352
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 879
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 867
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,905
Deaths: 117
Recovered: 3,763
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,708
Deaths: 125
Recovered: 3,540
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,095
Deaths: 49
Recovered: 1,033
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 220
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 214
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 469
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 459
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,042
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,028
· County Jails
There are 938 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 934 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,472 cases in the state's jails and 5,462 recoveries.
