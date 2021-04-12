Riverside County reports 545 new cases, 11 deaths, & 587 recoveries since Friday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 545 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 296,635 cases.

The county reported its lowest positivity rate since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday. The positivity rate was 1.1.

The county's seven-day average positivity rate is also close to its lowest its been. On March 30, 2021, the 7-day avg positivity was 2.02, the lowest ever. On April 7, 2021 the 7-day avg. was 2.28.

In comparison, last year around the same time 2.7 was the lowest 7-day avg.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County Moves to Orange Tier, California could to lift all COVID 19 restrictions on June 15th

Riverside County moved to the orange tier, with the change going into effect on Wednesday.

Changes include, bars will be able to open outdoors with modifications, bowling alleys will open at 25% capacity, and restaurants can operate indoors at 50% capacity.

Click here for more details

This comes as Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will soon be dropping the colored-tier system, as it plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces by June 15.

“We can confidently say by June 15 that we can start to open up as business as usual, subject to ongoing mask-wearing and ongoing vigilance,” Newsom said. “So this is a big day.”

More Details: CA to lift all COVID 19 restrictions on June 15th, mask mandate will remain

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on tier changes and other local coronavirus updates

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Check Out: Riverside County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to those 16 & older starting April 6

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 2,808,777 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The total number of deaths is now 4,492.

Riverside County reported 587 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 289,985 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations in increased by 1 patient since Friday, bringing the total to 90.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 3 patients since Friday, bringing that number to 20.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 32.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 37.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/12/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 646

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 631



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 314

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 301



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,079

Deaths: 108

Recoveries: 6,881



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,879

Deaths: 94

Recovered: 7,753



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 325



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,185

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 4,071



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 257

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 233



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 889

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 862



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 192

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 181



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,234

Deaths: 221

Recoveries: 11,946



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,391

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,301



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,133

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,114



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 357

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 352



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 879

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 867



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,905

Deaths: 117

Recovered: 3,763



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,708

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,540



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,095

Deaths: 49

Recovered: 1,033



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 220

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 214



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 469

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 459



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,042

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,028



· County Jails

There are 938 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 934 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,472 cases in the state's jails and 5,462 recoveries.