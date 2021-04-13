Riverside County reports 166 new cases, 12 deaths, & 5 hospitalizations since Monday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 166 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the total up to 296,801 cases.

Riverside County Moves to Orange Tier, California could to lift all COVID 19 restrictions on June 15th

Riverside County moved to the orange tier, with the change going into effect on Wednesday.

Changes include, bars will be able to open outdoors with modifications, bowling alleys will open at 25% capacity, and restaurants can operate indoors at 50% capacity.

This comes as Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will soon be dropping the colored-tier system, as it plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces by June 15.

More Details: CA to lift all COVID 19 restrictions on June 15th, mask mandate will remain

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Check Out: Riverside County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to those 16 & older starting April 6

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 2,808,777 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The total number of deaths is now 4,504.

Riverside County reported 63 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 290,048 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations in increased by 5 patient since Monday, bringing the total to 95.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU increased by 2 patients since Friday, bringing that number to 22.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 32.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 37.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/12/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 647

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 631



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 314

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 301



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,087

Deaths: 108

Recoveries: 6,885



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,882

Deaths: 94

Recovered: 7,749



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 325



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,189

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 4,076



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 257

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 233



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 889

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 862



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 192

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 181



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,233

Deaths: 221

Recoveries: 11,942



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,395

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,303



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,134

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,115



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 357

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 356



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 880

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 869



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,908

Deaths: 117

Recovered: 3,763



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,711

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,544



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,095

Deaths: 49

Recovered: 1,033



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 220

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 214



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 469

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 459



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,043

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,029



· County Jails

There are 938 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 934 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,472 cases in the state's jails and 5,462 recoveries.