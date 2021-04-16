Riverside County reports 137 new cases, 6 deaths, & 7 fewer hospitalizations since Thursday
NEW CASES
Riverside County reported 137 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, bringing the total up to 297,215 cases
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Riverside County Moves to Orange Tier, California could to lift all COVID 19 restrictions on June 15th
Riverside County moved to the orange tier, with the change going into effect on Wednesday.
Changes include, bars will be able to open outdoors with modifications, bowling alleys will open at 25% capacity, and restaurants can operate indoors at 50% capacity.
This comes as Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will soon be dropping the colored-tier system, as it plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces by June 15.
More Details: CA to lift all COVID 19 restrictions on June 15th, mask mandate will remain
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on tier changes and other local coronavirus updates
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Check Out: Riverside County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to those 16 & older starting April 6
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Testing
Riverside County have conducted 2,840,615 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since Thursday. The total number of deaths is now 4,525.
Riverside County reported 174 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 290,356 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 7 patients since Thursday, bringing the total to 90.
The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 1 patient, bringing that number to 21.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 32.1%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 37.2%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/16/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 648
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 632
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 314
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 301
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,106
Deaths: 108
Recoveries: 6,913
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,883
Deaths: 94
Recovered: 7,758
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 342
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 325
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,197
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 4,081
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 256
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 232
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 889
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 862
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 192
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 182
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,251
Deaths: 221
Recoveries: 11,956
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,400
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,308
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,133
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,114
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 358
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 357
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 880
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 869
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,920
Deaths: 117
Recovered: 3,778
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,722
Deaths: 125
Recovered: 3,554
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,097
Deaths: 49
Recovered: 1,036
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 220
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 214
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 469
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 459
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,045
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,029
· County Jails
There are 938 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,473 cases in the state's jails and 5,463 recoveries.
Comments