Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:17 PM

Navy IDs RivCo Sailor who died of COVID-related complications

Pixabay

Navy officials in San Diego today released the name of a sailor from Lake Elsinore who died of COVID-related complications over the weekend.

Lt. Ivey Quintana-Martinez died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the Navy. He was 35.   

Quintana-Martinez, who was assigned to Navy Reserve Center San Diego, was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 10, according to a Navy statement.   

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, shipmates and friends of Lt. Quintana-Martinez during this extremely difficult time," the Navy's statement read.

Coronavirus

City News Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content