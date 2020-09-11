Nearly $16,000 worth of meth found hidden inside cereal boxes in Calexico

Crime

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found nearly $16,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside two cereal boxes in Calexico early Friday morning.

The cereal boxes were found at approximately 2:45 a.m.

According to Border Patrol, agents were alerted to a subject who was seen on camera climbing over the Calexico-Mexicali border wall near Second Street and G. Anaya Street.

Earlier This Week: Parents arrested after five-month-old son tests positive for meth

Remote Video Surveillance System operators told agents that the subject was carrying a backpack. Operators saw that when agents arrived to the area, the subject climbed the border wall again into Mexico without the backpack.

Agents searched the area and found the backpack, which had several wrapped packages inside two cereal boxes. The packages inside the cereal boxes tested positive for meth. The total weight of the packages was 7.02 pounds, which according to Border Patrol has an estimated value of $15,795.

The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Agents actually found more meth in the city two hours later, near a middle school.

According to Border Patrol, an agent patrolling near Enrique Camarena Junior High School discovered a small wrapped bundle.

The agent recovered the bundle and took it to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for testing. The bundle ended up testing positive for meth. The package weighed 2.58 pounds which has an estimated street value of $5,805.

The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.