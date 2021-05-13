Man and woman accused of robbing six guests at gunpoint at a Joshua Tree Airbnb

Crime

A man and a woman are behind bars in connection with an armed robbery of six people staying at an Airbnb in Joshua Tree.

Deputies were called to the home, located in the area of Twentynine Palms Highway, Tuesday at around 7:22 p.m. The guests told deputies that a man armed with a rifle came to the home and ordered guests to the ground at gunpoint. The man then went into the home and stolen several thousand dollars worth of personal property from the victims and fled into a vehicle driven a female accomplice.

The suspects attempted to flee from deputies by driving recklessly through the desert areas of Joshua Tree and Landers, the department revealed. The suspect's vehicle eventually crashed near the intersection of Moon Drive and Border Avenue.

The suspects got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot into the desert. Deputies were able to find and arrest the female suspect. The man was eventually located as well thanks to assistance from the Sheriff's Aviation Division, Specialized Enforcement Division (SWAT), and a CHP K-9 unit.

Several items of stolen property were recovered during the investigation.

Deputies said the victims included two San Diego residents, as well as residents from Napa, Felton, Santa Ana, and Joshua Tree.

Both suspects were arrested for Residential Robbery and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail where they are being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

As part of station policy, we do not publish an in-custody suspect's name or photo until after they are charged by the District Attorney's office.

If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.