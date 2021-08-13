25 dogs, many neglected, rescued during warrant services in Indio and Palm Desert

Crime

Riverside County Animal Services rescued 25 dogs found after the Sheriff's Department served search warrants at four homes in Palm Desert and Indio Friday morning.

Animal control officers impounded 18 dogs, including 11 French bulldogs, five of which were puppies, five chihuahuas, one Shih Tzu and one English bulldog.

RCAS added that many of the dogs appeared to be neglected, but there were no further specifics.

The dogs were taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms where they received veterinary examinations. The dogs are now getting proper care, food, and water.

Seven dogs were not impounded because an owner of those dogs at the property was not arrested.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the search warrants stemmed from a witness intimidation investigation that the Coachella Community Action Team was conducting. The witness intimidation occurred over the course of several weeks and included verbal, and electronic threats as well as two shootings at an occupied dwelling.

Deputies searched homes on Brown Street, Sierra Avenue, and Bliss Avenue in Indio as well as a home on Harris Lane in Palm Desert. Five men and a 16-year-old were arrested and a loaded handgun was located and seized at one of the residences.

All subjects were booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio except for the 16 year old, who was booked at the Indio Juvenile Hall.

The suspects have not been charged at this time, but RCAS noted that animal cruelty is planned to be added to overall investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Camarena with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (760)863-8990, or Crime Stoppers at (760)341-STOP (7867).