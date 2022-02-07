17-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash happened Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Palm Drive and Ironwood Drive. Police were called to respond to reports of a man seen lying in the middle of the road. Officers reported arriving and locating the man with serious injuries. Officers attempted life-saving measures, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched and the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male, was found and arrested Sunday morning.

The victim has not been publicly identified at this time.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact MAIT Investigator Chris James (760) 329-2904 ext. 351, or Officer Sean McGuire at ext. 366.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP.