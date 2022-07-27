Man admits to hurling rock through window of Starbucks in downtown Palm Springs

A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty to a vandalism charge today for throwing a rock through the front window of the Starbucks Reserve in Palm Springs.

Joshua Taylor Moon was immediately sentenced to a year and four months in county jail for his plea to the charge, which included an enhancement for being on probation at the time of the crime, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Moon was arrested Monday morning, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the Starbucks Reserve, 111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, around 7 a.m. Monday on a report of vandalism. With the help of a witness, officers were able to locate Moon and determined he had entered the Starbucks Reserve and broken the window from inside, according to police.

According to court records, Moon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of vandalism on July 13 for shattering the window of II Corso, a business next door to the Starbucks Reserve, with a rock on July 9. He was serving a year of summary probation for that crime when he was arrested in connection with Monday morning's vandalism.