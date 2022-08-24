Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store

A 49-year-old man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon mall was charged today with grand theft.

Demon Wannee Dennis of Hemet was arrested Friday after the alleged theft at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets on Seminole Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Dennis, who is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail at the Smith Correctional Facility, was slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday at the Banning Justice Center.

According to sheriff's Sgt. James Mills, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, the defendant strolled the aisles of the Sunglass Hut within the mall and swiped "numerous pairs of designer sunglasses."

Dennis fled minutes later, ultimately driving away westbound on Interstate 10, Mills alleged.

Mall security called 911, providing a description of the vehicle, which sheriff's deputies and Beaumont police officers stopped on I-10 less than an hour later.

The defendant was taken into custody without incident, according to Mills.

Further investigation revealed that over a roughly three-month period, beginning in May, Dennis allegedly perpetrated several thefts at the same location.

"The stolen merchandise, valued at approximately $10,000, was found on Dennis and recovered," Mills said.

Dennis has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County. However, he has an unresolved case pending for an alleged robbery earlier this year, records showed.