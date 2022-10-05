Man killed in shooting in Indio; Found in nearby alleyway

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Indio Tuesday night.

Police said that at around 11:41 p.m., officers were called to investigate reports of a person down in an east-west alleyway north of the 44400 block of Palm Street.

Officers found an unresponsive man and pronounced him dead at the scene. The investigation revealed that the man had been shot with evidence pointing to the shooting happening in a nearby location.

The Major Crimes Unit Detectives have assumed the investigation.

Police confirmed there are outstanding suspect(s). There is no information on a possible suspect or suspects, nor weapon or details on what led to the shooting.

The identification of the victim is pending as the Riverside County Sheriff’s – Coroner’s Bureau has an active investigation in conjunction with Indio Police Detectives.

Anyone with any further information regarding this case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).

