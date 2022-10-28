Investigators: Coachella double homicide suspect admitted to shootings, fled in victim’s car

Court filings obtained by News Channel 3 reveal new information on what investigators say happened before and after two people were found dead in Coachella on Sunday.

David Torres-Cerda, 22, is due in an Indio courtroom on Friday afternoon. He was apprehended in Colma, in the San Francisco Bay area over the weekend.

He is being held without bail and accused of the killings of Hector Ramos and Monique Vega. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 85300 block of Avenue 52.

In court documents, investigators outline text messages they say Torres-Ceda sent to his brother the night before the bodies were discovered in the home. Authorities said a man and a woman were found dead with significant trauma inside a casita attached to the main residence. During the investigation, deputies were shown the messages.

The text messages were translated from Spanish to English by an investigator.

David: I love you a lot. I will be okay (redacted): Are you moving out from where you live? David: Sorry for everything. Tell (redacted) that I took the security camera off for my own good (redacted): You took the camera off? David: To look for a lawyer and be prepared so this doesn' t affect you for not having papers David: Act quickly cause I' ll possibly be arrested for what I did (redacted): I hope you did not destroy the apartment David: I am far, but okay. I have sufficient money to take care of myself David: I do not regret what happened. But I want you to tell (redacted) that wasn' t my name David: There are two bodies and only that way I can save myself even though I don' t care much David: I am thinking about turning off my cellphone for some time. I love you and I will be okay Declaration in Support of Arrest Warrant

The court documents further reveal what statements investigators say Torres-Cerda made to police officers in Colma, in San Mateo County.

"Cerda told police officers he killed two people in his brother's apartment, however he would not provide them with any further information unless they provided him with cocaine. Cerda also claimed he enjoyed the smell of flesh after it had been struck by a bullet."

Homicide investigators flew to San Mateo County to interview the suspect.

"Under Miranda, Cerda admitted to shooting both of the victims with one of the victim's rifles. Cerda claimed prior to the murder, he felt the urge to murder both individuals." Court documents continue, "Cerda admitted to taking the female' s vehicle and fleeing the scene and drove to northern California."

The weapon that was found at the scene is described in the documents as "a long gun" that was found "on the couch in the living room." Investigators say Torres- Cerda "used a rifle later identified as a reported stolen SKS assault rifle; reported stolen out of Palm Desert, California in 2016."

"Cerda further explained he convinced the victim of accessing his gun- safe, under the pretense he ( Cerda) was going to take a picture of the weapon and send to a friend. Cerda planned to remove the rifle and use it to kill both victims."

Vega turned 26 just two months ago. She leaves behind two daughters, a 10-year-old and a 10-month-old baby girl. A GoFundMe has been made for Vega's funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.