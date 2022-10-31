Man accused of killing a man and a woman in Coachella pleads not guilty

A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday morning.

Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

According to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, at about 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 23, officers from the Colma City Police Department in the San Francisco area met with a caller who provided information about two deceased victims in Coachella.

Sgt. Brandi Swan from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told City News Service that the caller was Torres.

At 9:41 a.m. the same day, deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station were dispatched to the 85300 block of Avenue 52, where the bodies of Hector Ramos, 23, of Coachella and Monique Vega, 26, of Val Verde were discovered, according to Ramirez.

Vega's mother told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao that she was moving into the home on Avenue 52 in Coachella. She was in the process of moving and was helping a friend as well. Vega turned 26 just two months ago. She leaves behind two daughters, a 10-year-old and a 10-month-old baby girl.

"Inside a casita attached to the main residence, deputies found a deceased male adult and a deceased female adult with significant trauma," Ramirez said.

In court documents obtained by News Channel 3 on Friday, investigators outline text messages they say Torres-Ceda sent to his brother the night before the bodies were discovered in the home. Authorities said a man and a woman were found dead with significant trauma inside a casita attached to the main residence. During the investigation, deputies were shown the messages.

The text messages were translated from Spanish to English by an investigator.

David: I love you a lot. I will be okay (redacted): Are you moving out from where you live? David: Sorry for everything. Tell (redacted) that I took the security camera off for my own good (redacted): You took the camera off? David: To look for a lawyer and be prepared so this doesn' t affect you for not having papers David: Act quickly cause I' ll possibly be arrested for what I did (redacted): I hope you did not destroy the apartment David: I am far, but okay. I have sufficient money to take care of myself David: I do not regret what happened. But I want you to tell (redacted) that wasn' t my name David: There are two bodies and only that way I can save myself even though I don' t care much David: I am thinking about turning off my cellphone for some time. I love you and I will be okay Declaration in Support of Arrest Warrant

The court documents further reveal what statements investigators say Torres-Cerda made to police officers in Colma, in San Mateo County.

"Cerda told police officers he killed two people in his brother's apartment, however he would not provide them with any further information unless they provided him with cocaine. Cerda also claimed he enjoyed the smell of flesh after it had been struck by a bullet."

Deputies then verified the information to Colma police officers. Homicide investigators flew to San Mateo County to interview the suspect.

"Under Miranda, Cerda admitted to shooting both of the victims with one of the victim's rifles. Cerda claimed prior to the murder, he felt the urge to murder both individuals." Court documents continue, "Cerda admitted to taking the female' s vehicle and fleeing the scene and drove to northern California."

The weapon that was found at the scene is described in the documents as "a long gun" that was found "on the couch in the living room." Investigators say Torres- Cerda "used a rifle later identified as a reported stolen SKS assault rifle; reported stolen out of Palm Desert, California in 2016."

"Cerda further explained he convinced the victim of accessing his gun- safe, under the pretense he ( Cerda) was going to take a picture of the weapon and send to a friend. Cerda planned to remove the rifle and use it to kill both victims."

Colma police officers detained Torres as the investigation continued. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of the murder of the two victims, according to Ramirez.

Torres was transferred to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning from San Mateo County Jail on Oct. 26, according to inmate records. He was being held without bail.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide investigators at 760-863-8990 or 951-955-2777.