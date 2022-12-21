Felon sentenced to 16 months in prison for grand theft in La Quinta

A 29-year-old felon who stole from a La Quinta business earlier this year is facing 16 months in state prison after pleading guilty to a grand theft charge.

Adrian Nicholas Vanwinkle of Desert Hot Springs was charged with two felony counts, one each of grand theft of over $950 and vandalism, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to grand theft of over $950 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Vanwinkle was arrested June 14 after a search warrant was served in the 64000 block of Harvest Moon Road in Desert Hot Springs, according to Sgt. Jamie Lewis of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Lewis said members of the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team found stolen merchandise at the residence and subsequently arrested Vanwinkle.

The warrant stemmed from a theft at a La Quinta business in the 79000 block of Highway 111 that occurred on June 3, along with similar thefts from other out-of-area locations, Lewis said.

According to court records, Vanwinkle was on bail for battery and illegal firearm possession due to a temporary restraining order at the time of the crime. He also has prior burglary and shoplifting convictions.