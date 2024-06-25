Three western RivCo residents arrested in theft at Palm Springs pool supply business

Three western Riverside County residents were arrested in connection with a theft at a pool supply business in Palm Springs.

The incident started in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to PSPD, Palm Springs police officers on the graveyard shift responded to an alarm activation at a pool supply business in south Palm Springs.

This came two nights after a similar alarm activation resulted in a burglary and theft of pool supplies in which the suspects used a U-Haul vehicle.

While headed to the latest scene, a PSPD officer observed a U-Haul truck traveling north on Gene Autry Trail, matching the vehicle's description in the previous burglary, the department said.

A felony stop was conducted on the vehicle, resulting in three suspects being detained and the recovery of stolen pool equipment, including pool heaters, pumps, and supplies.

The three suspects were identified as a 49-year-old man from Riverside, A 44-year-old man from Riverside, and a 51-year-old man from Norco. PSPD said all three suspects were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

They face the following charges:

• 182(A)(1) PC - Felony Conspiracy to Commit Crime

• 459 PC - Felony Second Degree Burglary

• 466 PC - Misdemeanor Possession of Burglary Tools