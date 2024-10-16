Man involved in rollover crash shortly after allegedly killing person at Beaumont gas station

A man suspected of running over and killing a person at a gas station in Beaumont was later involved in a rollover collision nearly half an hour later in Cabazon.

The incident started at around 10:50 p.m. at an Arco gas station on the 400 block of E. 1st Street. Beaumont police officers responded to a report of a traffic collision.

Officers said that the driver of a pick-up truck used their vehicle to run over a man. The man, identified as Charles Scott Jr, 54, of San Jacinto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect driver, identified as a 40-year-old from Hemet, fled the area before police arrived.

At around 11:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving the suspect vehicle on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near Main Street in Cabazon.

The suspect vehicle, a 2022 GMC Denali, overturned after crashing with another vehicle.

According to CHP, the driver of the GMC attempted to flee the scene on foot but was detained. CHP officers determined the driver was suspected of being involved in the earlier fatal crash and notified the Beaumont Police Department jurisdiction.

Beaumont officers responded to the scene and took the driver into custody.

The driver of the pick-up truck is currently in custody but is receiving medical treatment for the minor injuries they sustained during the Cabazon crash, police confirmed.

Beaumont police officials said the case is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators believe the act was intentional, although details remain limited.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine the appropriate charges.

Witnesses and anyone with additional information about this case are urged to contact Sergeant Brent Conan at 951-572-3910. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Beaumontpd.org.

