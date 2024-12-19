Man suspected of ramming into police vehicles in Morongo Valley charged with attempted murder

A 57-year-old man suspected of ramming into two police vehicles in Morongo Valley was charged Thursday with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Stephen Anthony Bloomer, a Twentynine Palms resident, was arraigned on Thursday in Joshua Tree. Other charges included evading police, driving under the influence, and battery on a spouse, along with two enhancements of using a deadly weapon.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bloomer was arrested on Monday afternoon on the 49500 block of Twentynine Palms Highway.

Police said that at around 12:55 p.m., deputies saw Bloomer driving a grey Corvette at a high rate of speed westbound on Twentynine Palms Highway, near the intersection of Torres Avenue, in Joshua Tree. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Bloomer did not yield and continued westbound on Twentynine Palms Highway.

"Due to Bloomer's erratic driving, speed, and in consideration of safety for the public, deputies cancelled the pursuit," reads a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department news release.

A California Highway Patrol officer was able to locate Bloomer and his Corvette at the Circle K in Morongo Valley. The officer attempted to detain Bloomer but he reversed his Corvette and struck the CHP vehicle.

A deputy who was arriving to assist parked an occupied Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle near the Circle K property.

Bloomer accelerated forward at a high rate of speed and rammed the occupied Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. They have since been released.

The CHP officer was not injured during the incident.

Bloomer was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center, where he was being held on $2,100,000 bail, jail records show.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Deputy Richard Maldonado or Detective Tyler A. Bengard of the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com