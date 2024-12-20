42-year-old arrested on suspicion of DUI, assault following road rage incident in Palm Desert

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a DUI and assault with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident in Palm Desert.

At around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a road rage incident near the intersection of Highway 111 and El Paseo Drive.

Deputies arrived and found a crash between a white Toyota Tacoma and a red Chevrolet Impala.

"Witnesses reported a verbal argument between the two drivers just before the incident, which led to the driver of the Tacoma intentionally ramming the Impala, causing significant damage to both vehicles," reads a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

There were no injuries in the crash, however, the driver of the Tacoma, identified as a 42-year-old man from Palm Desert, fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was later located at a residence within the Desert Falls Country Club. The man surrendered to authorities without incident, the agency said.

Authorities said the man was found to be under the influence of both drugs and alcohol at the time of the collision. He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy Creiglow at the Palm Desert Station at 760–836–1600. You can also submit a tip using the Crime Tips Online Form.