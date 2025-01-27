Police search for suspects in armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Palm Springs early Friday morning.

The robbery was reported at around 1:55 a.m., at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 2493 N. Palm Canyon Drive.

"One of the suspects brandished a handgun, while the other suspect demanded the store clerk fill a bag with cigarettes and cash from the register, Palm Springs police told News Channel 3. "After obtaining the items, the suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction."

Both suspects were dressed in dark clothing and wore masks and gloves, police added.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is urged to contact Detective Edmund Escallada at (760) 323-8129. Alternatively, anyone can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.