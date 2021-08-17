Palm Springs to receive its own edition of Monopoly

Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Soon you'll get a chance to own all of Palm Springs! The city is partnering with the developers of the classic board game "Monopoly" for an official Palm Springs version.

It's the second California city to be selected for an official license game of Monopoly.

The Palm Springs edition of Monopoly is expected to be in stores in Spring 2022.

Residents and fans of the game can submit their recommendations for what should in "Monopoly Palm Springs edition" to palmsprings@toptrumps.com

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Mayor Christy Holstege and Mr. Monopoly himself on what to expect from this version of the classic board game.