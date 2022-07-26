Palm Springs business owners taking action after recent break-ins at several restaurants

Several Palm Springs restaurants have been broken into the past few months. It's unclear if all these crimes are connected but business owners are now taking action.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Willie Rhine, who owns the restaurants 1501 Gastro Pub and Willie's Modern Fare, which were both targeted.

