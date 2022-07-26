Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Questions Answered
July 26, 2022
Palm Springs business owners taking action after recent break-ins at several restaurants

Several Palm Springs restaurants have been broken into the past few months. It's unclear if all these crimes are connected but business owners are now taking action.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Willie Rhine, who owns the restaurants 1501 Gastro Pub and Willie's Modern Fare, which were both targeted.

Check out our recent reports on the series of break-ins in Palm Springs:

Series of break ins leave Palm Springs business owners concerned

More break-ins reported in Palm Springs area

Man accused of vandalism, burglary at Starbucks in downtown Palm Springs

