The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert gets large land donation

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert is growing its footprint and services in Palm Springs thanks to a donation of more than 33,000 square feet of land.

The land is located across from the center's current building on Palm Canyon and was donated by Arnold Kassoy.

The center says this will allow the organization to create a new campus and expand its operations.

It currently offers a wide range of services, including a behavioral health clinic and community food banks.

"Our commitment is to learn those needs and respond to those needs, and leverage Arnie's gift to create whatever the community needs in support of it into the future," said Mike Thompson, CEO of the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert. "We are thrilled that Arnie believes in the work of the Center, and we are thrilled we can turn to the community and offer something pretty spectacular into the future."

