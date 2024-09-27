City of Indio receives tree-planting grant from IID

Indio has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Imperial Irrigation District to plant drought-resistant trees in Miles Avenue Park, city officials announced today.

The "Tree for All - Public Green Space Grant" will be used to plant over 40 trees well suited to the desert climate, such as Tipu trees and Indian Rosewood.

In addition to aesthetic purposes, the trees are intended to create environmental benefits, such as efficient water usage, air quality and more shade, according to city officials.

"The addition of these trees to Miles Avenue Park represents an important step in our efforts to create a sustainable, livable environment for our residents,'' Mayor Lupe Ramos Amith said in a statement. "This project aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy to enhance public spaces while addressing the pressing challenges of climate change and sustainability."

Officials said the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

More details about the grants are available at www.iid.com/treeforallgrants.