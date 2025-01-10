Rep. Calvert says some government officials should be removed for response to LA fires

Local Republican Congressman Ken Calvert said there should be a "political reckoning" in light of the devastating fires in Los Angeles and that some public officials should now be removed from office.

Calvert is among the Republican critics who say that public officials in LA mismanaged the city's preparation for the raging wildfires. He, along with President-elect Donald Trump, points to the struggling water supply needed to fight the flames.

"Why weren't these reservoirs, a particular reservoir in Pacific Palisades that was under repairs was empty. We need to understand why that was the case, why these tanks weren't full. We need to find that out. It's pretty hard to fight a fire when you don't have water," Calvert said in an in-depth interview with News Channel 3's Peter Daut.

Calvert also points to all the dry brush that had been allowed to grow in the mountains for decades.

Meanwhile, LA Mayor Karen Bass has also faced criticism over cuts to the city's fire department budget. For the last financial year, the LA Fire Department budget was reduced by about $17.5 million.

Bass has responded to that criticism, saying no reductions were made that would have impacted the situation that l-a has been dealing with over the last week.

You can watch Peter Daut's in-depth interview with Calvert at the top of the article.