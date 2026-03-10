Skip to Content
Dream Home

Palm Springs woman wins 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Live at 6:00 p.m. (3/10/26)
Live at 4:30 pm (3/10/26)
Live at 4:30 pm (3/10/26)
Live at 12:30 pm (3/10/26)
By ,
today at 6:31 PM
Published 1:36 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A Palm Springs woman won the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Thousands of people around our area purchased tickets this year to support the lifesaving mission of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and to win a dream home.

Tickets help fund research and treatment for children fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Prize Winners:

  • St Jude Dream Home Winner
    - Kathleen Chastain of Palm Springs
  • Tickets on Sale: $2,500 Visa Gift Card (Courtesy of The Law Offices of Jeffrey Weaver)
    - Gabriella Sevilla of Fallbrook
  • Early Bird: Michael Phelps Legend Series LSX 900 hot tub with cover (Courtesy of Master Spas)
    - Elia Westenberger of Indio
  • Bonus Prize: Fuel For a Year, Valued at $3,000
    - Liz Kraither of Palm Desert
  • Last Chance: $2,500 Visa Gift Card
    - Ronald Johnson of Palm Springs

This year's house is located in the Silver Spur Ranch community in South Palm Desert, just a walk away from the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

The home was built by GHA Companies in the Silver Spur Ranch community in south Palm Desert right by The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. It's a single-story, 2,600 square foot home with three bedrooms, three and a half baths, a flex room, and a three-car garage.

The home also includes an open concept layout, an upgraded kitchen with a large island, and a walk-in pantry.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: Dream Home

Jump to comments ↓

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.