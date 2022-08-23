Parents speak out about heat-related concerns at local schools

All schools in the desert are dealing with the high temperatures but at some DSUSD parents are voicing their concerns about the lack of heat safety infrastructure and protocols at their children’s schools.

Parents have reported that children are experiencing heat-related illness symptoms such as nausea, headaches and even nosebleeds while spending time outdoors during lunch or while waiting in pick-up areas.

Some parents have attempted to fundraise to improve the shade infrastructure at their children’s schools.

“As a PTO, we've looked into trying to get shade, but it's 10s of 1000s of dollars. And that isn't even within our budget, to kind of think about getting it's just out of the question"

A representative from the Desert Sands Unified School District said that their risk management team sends out weekly emails to every principal in the district detailing the expected temperatures per the National Weather Service with corresponding heat guidelines.

“Ultimately, it is the principal's decision on whether or not the temperature the situation would require that recesses be held indoors, or that lunch would be held indoors," Mary Perry, public information officer for the DSUSD.

Parents said that heat safety should not be left to the discretion of principals who may not have the resources to carry out a solid heat safety plan. They say a district-wide heat safety plan should be put in place instead.

“You need a summer plan because it's not about you. It's not about me. It's not about, 'Do we have the space?' It's about making sure that the children are safe," said Charlene, a local parent.

In addition to creating a concrete heat safety plan, parents say that part of the COVID relief funds that the DSUSD acquired should go towards improving shading across the district.

DSUSD said that funding for additional shaded areas would come from redevelopment funds. They said plans to do so are not in motion but are being discussed.