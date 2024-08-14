Students at Cabot Yerxa Elementary School given 700 backpacks donated by Walter Clark Legal Group

In Desert Hot Springs, 700 backpacks containing spiral notebooks, glue sticks, pencils, folders, and more were handed out to students at Cabot Yerxa Elementary School.

The donation was made by the Walter Clark Legal Group as part of a larger effort this year to get 1,600 backpacks into the hands of students in need.

"I was also like wow this is really helpful that they give us it because some backpacks are really expensive that people won't get," said Faithen, a student at Cabot Yerxa Elementary School.

I think it's going to help us work more, work easily, because we have stuff to work with," said Genevieve, a student at Cabot Yerxa Elementary School.

This year, Walter Clark Legal Group’s donation increased by 550 backpacks over last year’s donation.

“Our focus is on helping with education wherever we can, and our Coachella Valley certainly has many unmet needs,” reflected Walter Clark, founder and trial attorney of Walter Clark Legal Group.