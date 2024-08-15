Nearly 2,500 backpacks given to students at Coachella Valley Rescue Mission’s ‘Backpack Bonanza’

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission hosted its annual “backpack bonanza,” donating about 2,500 backpacks to low-income families Wednesday morning.

The backpacks were filled with school supplies with folders, markers, calculators and more. They were handed out to students ranging from Pre-K all the way to high school.

CVRM did it with the support of the community and other local businesses. They distributed donation boxes at over 100 locations throughout the Coachella Valley starting in June, including at the News Channel 3 building.

“To see the children’s faces light up and know that we’re helping the kids of the Coachella Valley so they can start their year off right and be successful,” said Kristen Crawford, CVRM's development coordinator.

CVRM is always accepting donations. Click here if you would like to support the mission and its programs.