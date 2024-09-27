College of the Desert to host Student Transfer Fair on Sept. 30

College of the Desert announced it will host a Student Transfer Fair for the Fall 2024 semester. All students interested in exploring continuing education opportunities are encouraged to attend.

The transfer fair will be held on Monday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cravens Student Services Center – Multipurpose Room.

Prospective students will be able to discuss transfer requirements and attend special presentations on admissions and student services programs with more than 40 colleges and universities. University representatives and College of the Desert’s Transfer Center associates will be available to answer students’ questions.

School officials said the Transfer Fair is a valuable opportunity for students planning to continue their education and receive personalized guidance and networking opportunities from four-year universities.

