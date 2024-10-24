CSU partners with Riverside County to launch first-ever direct admission pilot

The California State University system is partnering with Riverside County to launch its first-ever direct admission pilot.

Eligible public high school students in Riverside County will soon be offered direct admission to several California State University schools, including Cal State San Bernardino, for the fall 2025 semester, before they apply.

Qualifying high school seniors who meet (A-G requirements) will be offered immediate admission to 10 CSU campuses.

A brochure will be mailed to the student's home address, and they can log into CaliforniaColleges.edu to choose their preferred CSU campuses, and receive their official acceptance letters.

“We are excited to provide a direct pathway to higher education for thousands of high school students across Riverside County,” said April Grommo, CSU assistant vice chancellor of Strategic Enrollment Management. “We want students to know that the door to college opportunity is open to them, and to help relieve some of the stress and uncertainty about applying for college. Riverside County is an excellent location for this first-ever program for the CSU, as it is ethnically and economically representative of the diversity of California, and many of the students the CSU is so proud to serve.”

In addition to San Bernardino, the CSUs campuses included in this pilot are Channel Islands, Chico, East Bay, Humboldt, Maritime Academy, Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Marcos, and Sonoma.

Students in Riverside County can still apply to other CSU schools not on the direct admissions list. For students applying to an impacted program, additional criteria may be required.

“The direct admission pilot program is a transformative initiative that ensures more students in Riverside County have access to higher education without the traditional barriers,” said Tomás D. Morales, president of Cal State San Bernardino. At Cal State San Bernardino, we are proud to be part of a program that strengthens the connection between our university and the community, offering students new opportunities to thrive and succeed.”

Once admitted, students must submit their applications and meet the A-G high school graduation requirement. Students must confirm their intent to enroll by the campus deadline and complete any additional enrollment steps such as attending orientation, paying tuition fees, and providing final transcripts.

School officials also encourage to apply for financial aid by submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application (CADAA) with the California deadline typically set for March 2.

Students and families can visit the CSU and Riverside County Office of Education Partnership website for more information.