Watch: College of the Desert Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremony

College of the Desert's largest graduation class will be celebrated during the 2022 commencement ceremony.

The school will present more than 1,600 degrees and certificates.

The ceremony will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the first time since public gatherings were curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Commencement was held virtually in 2020 and 2021, but those classes are invited to participate in this year’s ceremony.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our graduates for their accomplishments,” said Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, Ed.D. “Our students have demonstrated incredible resilience and perseverance during one of the most challenging times in history, and it is our pleasure to recognize their hard work.”

College of the Desert's In-Person Commencement Ceremony will begin on Wednesday, May 25, 20221, at 7:30 p.m.