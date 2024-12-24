Skip to Content
Letters to Santa: News Channel 3 teams up with the General Air Condition and Plumbing to deliver gifts

2024 has been a busy year from the Coachella Valley to the North Pole and this holiday season, News Channel 3 is pitching in to help Santa deliver gifts to deserving kids and families.

We partnered with "General Air Conditioning and Plumbing" to help make 20 Coachella Valley families’ wishes come true this holiday season. This -- after they sent their letters to Santa our way -- to pass on to the big man himself. 

News Channel 3's Sports Director and honorary elf Blake Arthur teamed up with the General to make gift deliveries.

