Southern Californias warehouse wars picks up in Palm Springs

By
today at 4:58 PM
Published 4:52 PM

News Channel 3 is digging deep into a proposed warehouse project in Palm Springs.

From the ports through the Inland Empire, the industry is now looking to gain a foothold in the Coachella Valley. But some city leaders say they need to get what they bargained for.  And people at home say they're getting more than they expected. 

Amid a flush of new tax dollars, an increase in pollution, and an unchanging amount of uncertainty.

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle investigates the issue. Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. and learn what we uncovered. Hear from concerned citizens wanting to protect our valley and a local mayor saying what was promised wasn’t delivered.

Jesus Reyes

