I-Team: Know Your Rights

Published 11:07 AM

President-elect Donald Trump is planning to deport millions of immigrants once he gets into office.

According to the New American Economy Research Fund, immigrants make up more than 80 percent of California's agricultural workforce. 

As the threat of President Trump’s mass deportation policies edges closer, the emotional uncertainty in the Coachella Valley is palpable, especially among immigrant families working on our local farms.

“They’re scared that for example, police or border patrol are gonna come to the work place and they’re just gonna like take them,” one local said.

