News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at the migrant influx

The issues along the U.S./Mexico Border have intensified, amid record encounters with migrants seeking asylum.

Thursday at 6 PM on KESQ, Peter Daut is taking an in-depth look at what this means for the Coachella Valley, and what's now being done in response to the migrant influx. He discovered many of the migrants are being dropped off right on the streets-- including here in our Valley-- and often without guidance on how to find shelter or transportation.

At the nonprofit Galilee Center in Mecca, co-founder Gloria Gomez said that Border Patrol continues to bring asylum-seeking migrants from all over the world who are in need of food, clothing and shelter. "Last year we received over 25,000 people who came through the Coachella Valley and onto their final destinations," Gomez said. She added about 500 of them chose to stay in the Valley.

A Southern California city recently declared a state of emergency in response to the migrants that continue to be dropped off on its streets. Watch "Migrant influx," and hear what lawmakers are saying about the issue, Thursday at 6 PM on News Channel 3.