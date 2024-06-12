News Channel 3 In-Depth: Indio Renaissance

Big changes are underway in the Coachella Valley's largest city, as it enters an exciting new phase of development.

The renaissance of Indio can be seen and heard throughout its historic downtown area: from several new businesses to a new, 64-unit apartment building to new murals and public art, the city has received more than $200 million in private and public investments to make Indio "the place to be."

"Indio has experienced the most change that we've seen in over a decade," Indio's Economic Development Officer, Miguel Ramirez-Cornejo said.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut took an in-depth look at a transformation worth millions of dollars and years of investment. And as he discovered, it's not just a revitalization; it's a renaissance.

