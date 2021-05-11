Riverside County anticipates to vaccinate 12-to-15-year-olds as early as Friday

Local News

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors Meeting, Dr. Geoffry Leung, Public Health Officer for Riverside County, said that county anticipates to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds as soon as Friday or early next week. Dr. Leung explained that they are waiting for national approval and the state's approval to move forward.

Planning for vaccine age expansion

The FDA expanded Pfizer's emergency use authorization permitting teenagers to be vaccinated, including children as young as 12 years old. Shots could begin after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopts the committee’s recommendation. The CDC advisory committee could give the final recommendation during its meeting on Wednesday.

Last week, News Channel 3 reported that Riverside County was preparing ahead of time for the potential announcement, ordering additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"We are asking for more, we're asking for more Pfizer for next week," said Michael Osur, Assistant Director of Public Health for Riverside County told News Channel 3 on May 6.

The county currently vaccinates 16 and 17 year olds, however, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to get vaccinated.

Indio site targeted for asylum-seeker COVID testing

On Monday, News Channel 3 reported that Riverside County is working with the state and city officials to open a COVID-19 testing site in Indio for immigrants seeking asylum.

The new testing site will be located at 82025 Highway 111 near Monroe Street.

Brooke Federico, public information officer for Riverside County, said the testing site is being stood up at the request of the county.

"Up until now, the county has been doing the testing in the field with limited resources. The state testing site will support ensuring the safety of Riverside County residents, employees providing services, as well as the immigrants seeking asylum," Federico wrote to News Channel 3.

Governor's Office of Emergency Services vehicles parked at the site

Tracking tier progression

Riverside County officials are hopeful the county will continue progressing through the state tier system and into the 'yellow' tier in coming weeks. On Monday, Riverside County reports 109 new cases, 1 death, & 252 recoveries since Friday.

Metrics Update

Riverside County continued to inch closer to a move into the yellow tier but the move could still be few weeks away from reaching the yellow tier.

3.4 adjusted case rate (Last week - 3.9)

1.9% positivity rate (Last Week - 2.1%)

1.9% health equity rate (Last Week - 2.1%)

California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. The mask mandate will remain in place after restrictions are lifted.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

According to Riverside County, 48.2% of the county's population (or 938,492 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated. 36.5% of the population, or 710,362 residents, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 3,003,525 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 1 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is 4,588.

Riverside County reported 252 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 293,272 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 7 patients since Friday, bringing the total to 70.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU increased by 2 patients. This brings the total down to 19 patients. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 13 which was set on March 29, 2020.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 34.4%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 36.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 05/10/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 651

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 639



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 324

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 316



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,134

Deaths: 110

Recoveries: 6,983



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,911

Deaths: 95

Recovered: 7,792



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 326



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,221

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,133



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 259

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 235



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 898

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 877



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 197

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 188



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,307

Deaths: 223

Recoveries: 12,035



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,428

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,350



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,134

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,114



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 358

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 357



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 881

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 872



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,955

Deaths: 118

Recovered: 3,814



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,741

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,604



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,100

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,045



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 224

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 219



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 470

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 461



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,048

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,036



· County Jails

There are 939 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,472 cases in the state's jails and 5,465 recoveries.