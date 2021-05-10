State-run COVID testing site for asylum seekers set up in Indio

Coronavirus

Riverside County is working with the state and city officials to open a COVID-19 testing site in Indio for immigrants seeking asylum.

The new testing site will be located at 82025 Highway 111 near Monroe Street.

Brooke Federico, public information officer for Riverside County, said the testing site is being stood up at the request of the county.

"Up until now, the county has been doing the testing in the field with limited resources. The state testing site will support ensuring the safety of Riverside County residents, employees providing services, as well as the immigrants seeking asylum," Federico wrote to News Channel 3.

Governor's Office of Emergency Services vehicles parked at the site

"A state-run testing site will be an important resource to ensure the safety and health of Riverside County residents, employees, and of course, the immigrants seeking asylum," Federico added.

Asylum seekers are welcomed at the Galilee Center in Mecca nearly every day. Asylum seekers typically stay at the center for two or three days before being moved out of the valley.

The Galilee Center expects the number of asylum seekers to rise in the coming months. Meanwhile the federal government has promised to help reimburse costs in Riverside County.

For the time being, the Indio site will be used only for COVID-19 testing. The COVID vaccine will not be offered at this time, however, Federico said it may be offered to those who want it at a later date.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.