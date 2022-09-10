Skip to Content
today at 5:28 PM
Wet conditions won’t dampen spirits at Second Saturdays free community concert in Indio

Despite wet conditions in communities across the Coachella Valley, residents are flocking to downtown Indio tonight for the latest edition of Second Saturdays.

Indio started to dry up after experiencing scattered showers yesterday and into today. Its a similar situation in other desert cities.

It was a calm and gloomy start to the day on El Paseo as rain fell from the sky this morning and into the early afternoon hours.  

The wet weather didn’t stop Sara Valdez and her two sons from visiting The Gardens, especially on this special occasion. 

“It’s actually his birthday. We wanted to come out and enjoy the rain so we came out and we’re going to go have some breakfast," said Valdez, a Coachella Valley resident.

When the rain stopped, drenched outdoor furniture cushions were flipped on their side to dry at The Gardens. Puddles were also visible on sidewalks and at storefronts. 

“Despite the rain for the weekend, you get a lot of people in from L.A. and Orange County and San Diego, so business has been pretty steady and not deterred by the rain. In fact, I think the rain actually helped because the heat really keeps a lot of people in," said Bob Landerman, owner of Mephisto.

The Second Saturdays concert is free and is scheduled from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. tonight in downtown Indio, near the Indio sign at Smurr Street and Miles Avenue.

Attendees can expect live Funk/R&B music from Groove Squad and DJ Gemini Nikki. There will also be food vendors and other family activities. 

Come dressed for the weather and the themed occasion. The City of Indio also encourages attendees to bring their own chairs or blankets, although a seating area with picnic and wine barrel tables are provided.

