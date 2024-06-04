Nursing staff at James Madison Elementary honored as One Class at a Time award winner for June

This month's One Class at a Time award goes to Shannon Rudisill and Iris Lopez at James Madison Elementary School in Indio.

The nurses were nominated by a parent, Veronica Lopez, after the staff helped the family navigate her third grade son's Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis.

"This diagnosis introduced us to a realm of fear and uncertainty we had never experienced before. However, the nursing staff at Madison Elementary transformed this daunting journey into a manageable path filled with hope and compassion," according to Veronica Lopez.

