Desert Hot Springs High School to host free kids summer tennis clinics

Throughout the month of July, Desert Hot Springs High School is partnering with the Love & Love Tennis Foundation to host free tennis lessons to children and teens of all ages.

Free tennis clinics will take place on July 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, and 27 from 8 AM to 9:15 AM at the Desert Hot Springs High School tennis courts, located at 65850 Pierson Blvd in Desert Hot Springs.

Rackets, snacks, and drinks will be provided for participants.

The Love & Love Tennis Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2015 to support and offer financial grants to promote the growth of youth tennis in the Coachella Valley. They are currently working with other high schools in the valley to organize other kids summer tennis clinics.

For more information, contact the Desert Hot Springs High School girls tennis coach Allen Stecker at (442) 234-3491.