Join KESQ for LifeStream Blood Drive on June 28

KESQ News Channel 3 is hosting a LifeStream Blood Bank on Friday, June 28, from 8 AM to 12 PM.

The blood drive will take place in the bloodmobile right outside of the KESQ News Channel 3 station at 31276 Dunham Way in Thousand Palms.

All donors should be feeling healthy and well before donating blood, and present a current photo ID.

This summer, LifeStream is teaming up with Toyota of San Bernardino for their Cruisin' Into Summer Giveaway. From June 1 through August 31, donors are automatically entered to win a 2024 Toyota bZ4X when they donated blood at any LifeStream donor center or mobile blood drive, including the blood drive held at KESQ on June 28.

Additionally, one lucky winner each week for 13 weeks will win a cruise!

"We are thrilled to partner with Toyota of San Bernardino to give a LifeStream donor a summer like never before," stated LifeStream President & CEO Robert Sanchez. "Historically, the summer months are tough for blood collection, so we wanted to do something to get people excited about donating blood. We are grateful to everyone at Toyota of San Bernardino for supporting community health."

Walk-ins are welcomed, and appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, call 800-879-4484.

For more information about the official rules and prizes for the Cruisin' Into Summer Giveaway, click here.