Palm Springs Pride Monument to be discussed at community meeting on June 25

The Pride Monument Board, an operating unit of the Greater Palm Springs Pride, is holding a community meeting on Tuesday, June 25, from 5 PM to 6 PM, to discuss the plans for a new large-scale public art installation- the Pride Monument.

The meeting will be held at Hunters in Palm Springs, located at 302 E. Arenas Road.

This art installation will commemorate, honor, and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community's contribution to the City of Palm Springs and the greater Coachella Valley.

The goal for the piece is to be completed in time for the 40th anniversary of Pride in Palm Springs, which will take place in 2026.

Artists were asked to submit proposals for the tribute in September of last year. 45 artists worldwide submitted 53 design proposals based on an RFP issued under the aegis of Call for Entry and Application Management for the Arts (CaFE) and the Western States Arts Federation.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend the community meeting to be a part of the process.