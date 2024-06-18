Palm Springs Power to host City of Palm Springs Night on Friday

The Palm Springs Power baseball team is to host a City of Palm Springs Night on Friday, June 21, at the Palm Springs Stadium.

All Palm Springs residents will receive a free Power ticket which includes general admission seating with a hot dog, soft drink, chips, and a drink koozie. Residents must provide identification at the stadium ticket office to receive their ticket.

Gates at the Palm Springs Stadium, located at 1901 E Baristo Road, will open at 6 PM and the first pitch is slated for 7 PM.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Palm Springs City Manager Scott Stiles.

The undefeated Power will face the San Diego Waves in the first ever California Premiere Collegiate League (CPCL) showdown between the two squads.

The event is being presented by the City of Palm Springs and Organized Neighborhoods of Palm Springs (ONE-PS). Power Baseball and the City of Palm Springs have a long-standing partnership of over 21 years, working together to help promote success on and off the field at Palm Springs Stadium. This long-lasting relationship and commitment to bettering the community is one of the many reasons the Power have consistent success engaging local fans, businesses, and the Coachella Valley community.

Fans can buy tickets every gameday at the stadium box office. Fans can also tune in on the Palm Springs Power Youtube to watch every home game live.