Uptick in homicides in the last month doubles Coachella Valley total this year

Through the end of June and into July, homicides in the Coachella Valley doubled the total of the previous five months to start the year.

As of June 23rd, there were five homicides in the Coachella Valley; from June 30th to now, six more have been added to that total, which now stands at eleven homicides.

Last Friday night, one person was killed in downtown Palm Springs after an attempted robbery turned deadly. Three people were arrested in connection with that incident.

The uptick also includes a double-murder suicide in Palm Springs that left two victims and the suspect dead. Elsewhere in the valley, three separate incidents in Desert Hot Springs have left a total of three people dead and three others injured.