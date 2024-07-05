Police confirm murder-suicide left three dead in Palm Springs; Coroner releases IDs

The Palm Springs Police Department officially confirmed new details on a shooting incident that left three people dead over the weekend.

Three people were found dead in North Palm Springs this past Sunday afternoon. Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near the Pilot Travel Center off of N. Indian Canyon Drive. A third person was found dead under the overpass with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

PSPD Captain Mike Kovaleff told News Channel 3 on Friday that the incident was a murder-suicide.

The two victims found dead in a vehicle had been shot before the attacker fled the scene and killed himself near the side of the freeway.

Further details were not available.

On Friday, the coroner's office identified all three of the people.

Jacob Lombardino, 27, of Hesperia and Glenford Gatewood-Quilter, 37, of Loma Linda were found dead at the intersection of Indian Canyon Drive and Garney Avenue.

Donta Tinnin, 34, of Victorville was found dead on the Indian Canyon Drive offramp off the I-10, according to the coroner's office. Police confirmed Tinning is believed to be the person who shot Lombardino and Gatewood-Quilter.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.