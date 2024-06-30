Three people shot dead near Pilot Travel Center in North Palm Springs
Three people were found shot dead near the Pilot Travel Center off N. Indian Canyon Dr. Sunday afternoon.
Two male victims were found deceased with gunshot wounds in a white compact car near the intersection of N Indian Canyon Dr. and Garnet Avenue.
Officers also found another man under the over pass with what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.
As of 4:35 p.m. the part of N. Indian Canyon Dr. to turn onto Garnet Avenue remains closed while an investigation is underway.
