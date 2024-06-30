Skip to Content
Three people shot dead near Pilot Travel Center in North Palm Springs

today at 4:38 PM
Published 4:32 PM

Three people were found shot dead near the Pilot Travel Center off N. Indian Canyon Dr. Sunday afternoon.

Two male victims were found deceased with gunshot wounds in a white compact car near the intersection of N Indian Canyon Dr. and Garnet Avenue.

Officers also found another man under the over pass with what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.

As of 4:35 p.m. the part of N. Indian Canyon Dr. to turn onto Garnet Avenue remains closed while an investigation is underway.

KESQ News Team

