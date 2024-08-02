Skip to Content
Local News

Traffic collision causes road closure and power outage in Cathedral City

Envato
By
Published 10:57 PM

A traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Dinah Shore and Plumley in Cathedral City today.

During the incident, a power pole was hit, affecting a number of SCE customers in the area.

According to the City of Cathedral City, the intersection of Dinah Shore and Plumley is closed off in both directions.

Southern California Edison is on site. It is unknown when power will be restored at this time.

There are no further details at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Alyson Booth

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content