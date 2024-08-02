Traffic collision causes road closure and power outage in Cathedral City

A traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Dinah Shore and Plumley in Cathedral City today.

During the incident, a power pole was hit, affecting a number of SCE customers in the area.

According to the City of Cathedral City, the intersection of Dinah Shore and Plumley is closed off in both directions.

Southern California Edison is on site. It is unknown when power will be restored at this time.

There are no further details at this time.

