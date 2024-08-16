Skip to Content
Splash House weekend one shows strong safety record as first responders gear up for weekend two

Locals and visitors alike are getting ready to bask in the sun and enjoy live music during weekend two of Splash House. The poolside music series spanning across three Palm Springs resorts will take place August 16-18.

Weekend one of the three-day festival has been deemed a success in terms of safety, with Palm Springs Police Department reporting no arrests or citations related to the event. "We have officers contracted for each event to supplement security staff," according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza.

The festival, which took place from August 9-11, attracted thousands of attendees to Palm Springs for a vibrant weekend of festivities.

Jennifer Franco

